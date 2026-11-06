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The Real Housewives of Orange County — Live Discussion ‘Reunion Part 1’ Season 20, Episode 18
By Imani Taylor,7 days ago
The reunion kicks off as questions surrounding Vicki’s relationship take center stage. Jenn makes a shocking allegation. Carmella opens up about her breakup and pushes back at Vicki’s assertions about her parenting. Shannon and Tamra’s friendship rollercoaster continues. Emily and Gina call out Heather over her off-screen behavior toward Carmella.