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Corvette Obsessed Newsletter: The World’s First Manual C8 Corvette, Viral NCM Moment, & Our Top Features
By Douglas Barton,8 days ago
It’s time for another edition of The Corvette Obsessed Newsletter! After years of digging into every corner of Corvette culture, the CorvSport archives now span more than 6,000 stories, creating an ever-growing library of history, market intelligence, technical discoveries, and enthusiast conversations that go well beyond the spec sheet. This week, we’re bringing you two stories that prove the Corvette community never runs short on things to talk about: a groundbreaking manual C8 creation from Peitz Performance, whose teaser video of rowing the gears has already attracted an astonishing 73,548 views, and the National Corvette Museum’s wildly popular Sebring Orange C7 ZR1 post, which has enthusiasts seeing orange in the best possible way! As always, our Corvette Obsessed Newsletter spotlights our standout premium content, delivering the stories, insights, and conversations that keep America’s favorite sports car at the center of attention.