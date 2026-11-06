undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
DOJ Sets New Guardrails for Race-Based Federal Grant Funding of Public Schools
By Beth McCue,8 days ago
WASHINGTON — The Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel said Thursday that federal education grants under the Magnet Schools Assistance Program cannot be awarded based on race unless they are narrowly tailored to remedy specific instances of illegal discrimination, a change that could reshape how the program funds school districts.