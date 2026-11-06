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Volleyball Fends Off Iowa State in Thrilling Five-Set Win
8 days ago
ORLANDO - Despite Iowa State fighting back to send the match to five sets, the Knights prevailed in a commanding winner-take-all fifth, besting the Cyclones Thursday night at The Venue, 25-17, 25-13, 18-25, 22-25, 15-5. In her first match in over two weeks, team leader Abby Schomers commanded the Black and Gold attack, dishing out a season-high 47 assists. Avah Armour and Kiki Horne combined for 32 kills, while Sasha Cohen and Ella Chapman held it down at the net with 13 combined blocks.