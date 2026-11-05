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16 Fast-Growing Evergreen Shade Trees
By Rachel Self,6 days ago
Anytime you take on a landscaping project, whether it be a new build or sprucing up an older property, one of your considerations will be which trees, how much shade you need, and what’s going to work for you. With evergreen trees or semi-evergreen trees, you have the advantage of constant foliage and only a minimal amount of clean-up during leaf-shedding season. When starting brand new, you want to think about what you can purchase that’s fast-growing, as mature trees are hard to transplant and often prohibitively expensive.