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REGIONAL: High school scoreboard
By Pipestone County Star Staff,7 days ago
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton d. Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey, 25-16, 25-10, 25-12 Southwest Minnesota Christian d. Edgerton Public, 28-26, 25-16, 25-19 Russell-Tyler-Ruthton 57, Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 20. Volleyball. Heron Lake-Okabena-Fulda d. Pipestone Area, 26-24, 25-22, 26-24 Russell-Tyler-Ruthton d. Canby, 25-6, 25-6, 25-13 Dell Rapids-St. Mary’s d. Elkton-Lake Benton, 25-18, 25-21, 25-10 Wednesday, Oct. 21. Boys...