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Rowing to Conclude Fall Racing at Rivanna Romp
By Via George Washington University Athletics,,7 days ago
The fall rowing season for GW comes to a close Sunday when the team will enter five boats in the Rivanna Romp, hosted by Virginia on Nov. 8th. GW will compete against UVA, Clemson, UNC, Duke, High Point and Old Dominion, with all five George Washington entries set to race in the same event at 11 a.m. Spectators are advised to watch from Virginia’s boathouse venue, with the best viewing from the dock. The Revolutionaries’ boats will be bow numbers 6, 13, 18, 22 and 25.