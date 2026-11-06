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Rowing Heads to San Diego for Fall Classic
By Via UCLA Bruins,,8 days ago
UCLA Women's Rowing (photo by Jesus Ramirez) Women's Rowing November 05, 2026 The San Diego Fall Classic is a premier head-style rowing regatta hosted by the San Diego Rowing Club on Mission Bay. Opens in a new window Results (RegattaCentral) LOS ANGELES – UCLA Women’s Rowing heads south for its only fall regatta this weekend. The Bruins will compete in the annual San Diego Fall Classic on Sunday, Nov. 8. The San Diego Fall Classic is a premier head-style rowing regatta hosted by the San Diego Rowing Club on Mission Bay in San Diego. The Bruins will only compete in...