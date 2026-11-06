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Arrest for Battery and Vandalism
8 days ago
TYPE OF INCIDENT: Arrest for Battery and Felony Vandalism. SUSPECTS: Jonathan Dunn, 54-year-old resident of San Luis Obispo. On Thursday, November 5, 2026, at approximately 2:30 pm, the San Luis Obispo Police Department received 911 calls regarding a neighbor dispute that turned physical in the 3500 block of Bullock Lane. The victim reported her neighbor, later identified as Jonathan Dunn, had pushed her, vandalized her vehicle, and then returned to his residence.