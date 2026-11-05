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FOR SALE: 1981 Rolls-Royce Corniche I “Split Window” Coupé by Jay Ahr
By Mark Leofe Capayas,3 days ago
A striking interpretation of one of Rolls-Royce’s most recognizable grand tourers, this 1981 Rolls-Royce Corniche I “Split Window” Coupé by Jay Ahr is now offered for sale through RM Sotheby’s. Designated RR12, the extensively transformed example represents the first automotive application of Belgian designer Jonathan Riss’s Jay Ahr philosophy, bringing couture craftsmanship, contemporary engineering, and automotive heritage together in a highly individual creation.