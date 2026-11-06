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Houzz: Construction Expectations Increase for Q4
By Admin,7 days ago
Houzz Inc. recently released the Q4 2026 U.S. Houzz Pro Industry Barometer. The report finds that construction and design professionals are entering the last quarter of the year with improved expectations after mixed Q3 results, though cost pressures and client caution persist. Following softer business activity earlier this year, the construction sector rebounded in Q3, with the recent business activity indicator rising above the 50-point threshold as more firms reported increases in activity than decreases. Building on this improvement, construction firms reported stronger expectations for Q4, with the expected business activity Indicator reaching 74 points, its highest level since Q1 2022. The increase reflects stronger expectations for both project inquiries and new committed projects. Meanwhile, architecture and design firms (hereafter referred to as “design”) have more tempered expectations as project inquiries and new committed projects declined. However, both recent and expected business activity indicators remain above 50 for the design sector.