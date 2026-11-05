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Restaurant leaders launch Asian American Restaurant Owners Association to represent restaurateurs
By - TIE Staff,3 days ago
The new organization, spearheaded by Bipin Patel, aims to address rising food costs, labor regulations, commercial lease pressures, and other challenges facing independent and franchise restaurant owners. Our Bureau. Edison, NJ. Prominent Restaurant leaders gathered at the Moghul Banquet Hall in Edison, New Jersey, on Wednesday (October 28) to officially...