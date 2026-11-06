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Hardwood Federation Provides Election Update
By Admin,8 days ago
The following update was provided by the Hardwood Federation on November 4, 2026:. Election 2026 – Blue Wave Sweeps Through the Country: The votes have spoken and big changes are on the horizon in 2027. Democrats will control both Houses of Congress, will hold a majority of governorships, and picked up at least 500 state legislative seats. Votes are still being counted, including those impacting the Senate races in Mississippi and Alaska, but they will not change the fact that Democrats will be in charge of Congress for the next two years.