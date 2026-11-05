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Less Paperwork, More Time on Cars: Mobile Tech RX Brings ADAS Focus to SEMA
By Tom Herron,6 days ago
Years spent repairing dents taught Eric Garves that time behind a computer is time an automotive technician isn’t making money. He turned that experience into Mobile Tech RX, an Austin, Texas-based software company he co-founded about a decade ago. Now he’s at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, introducing the company’s expanded capabilities to a different audience: businesses that perform ADAS calibrations.