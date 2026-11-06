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Shut Off The Scoreboard! LSU Crushes Texas Southern 131-22
By Kace Kieschnick,8 days ago
The No. 9 LSU women’s basketball team (2-0) continued its dominant start to the season with 131-22 victory over Texas Southern (0-2) on Thursday night in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Just three days after the Tigers set a program record for its 94-point win over Southeastern Louisiana, they crushed that mark with a 109-point win in Game 2. Texas Southern’s 22 points were just three more than the fewest the Tigers have ever held an opponent to (19 vs. Alabama State in 2002)..