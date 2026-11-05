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Lenders Pair Growth with More Strategic Risk Management, Expanding Credit Access
By Demetria C. Lester,7 days ago
TransUnion has published its Q3 2026 Credit Industry Insights Report (CIIR), finding that credit card and unsecured personal loan (UPL) lenders increased lending over the past year, while a growing proportion of new accounts went to borrowers with below-prime credit scores. Even as they expanded, lenders used strategic risk-mitigation measures to reduce delinquent balances across their portfolios.