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Let It Ride Stakes Features Face-Off Between Royal Ascot Winner, Kentucky Derby Starter
By Jim Charvat/Del Mar,6 days ago
Actor Richard Dreyfuss’ character, Jay Trotter, steps up to the window and orders the teller, “Give me the three to win. Let it ride.” It’s the theme of the 1989 movie that is a favorite of many horseplayers and the inspiration behind the naming of Del Mar’s Opening Day feature, the $100,000 Let It Ride Stakes, a one-mile turf race for 3-year-olds. Many of the Bing Crosby stakes have Hollywood names as a salute to Crosby, the track’s founder. The “Ride” fits right in.