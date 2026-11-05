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How AI Voice Is Becoming a Capability in Enterprise Software
By Hassan Javed,7 days ago
Many organizations already use software to create, manage, and distribute written content. Audio introduces another layer to these workflows, from converting written material into speech to transcribing conversations for further analysis. Advances in text-to-speech and automatic speech recognition (ASR) make it possible to integrate these functions into applications through APIs. However, adopting AI voice involves more than generating realistic speech.