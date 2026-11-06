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Restoring Land-Use Authority to American Indian Tribes
By Boris Botchev,9 days ago
Scholar proposes three future pathways to reverse the erosion of tribal regulatory authority over reservation land use. The U.S. Supreme Court has characterized local government’s ability to regulate land use as one of the “most essential” and “least limitable” powers. But despite owning the most land in the United States after the federal government and being “sovereign tribal nations,” federally recognized Indian tribes cannot meaningfully regulate land use within their own reservations.
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