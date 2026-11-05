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Harden cooling systems now, feds warn critical infrastructure operators amid attacks
5 days ago
The U.S. government on Thursday called on critical infrastructure operators to safeguard their cooling systems following hacks that have caused chaos in European supermarkets in recent weeks. The warning, issued by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, the FBI and others, comes after hundreds of supermarkets across Europe had their...