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Leading With Compassion
By Amanda Parlow,5 days ago
Names have been changed to protect client confidentiality. Kara walked into the courtroom for her first OWI (Operating While Intoxicated) Treatment Court session. She was apprehensive, scared, and unsure of what to expect. What she saw, and came to understand throughout her 18 months in the program, was that the people in the courtroom were there to help her through compassion, accountability, and treatment, rather than through the formality of the court proceedings she had come to know over decades of involvement in the justice system.