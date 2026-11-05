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11/5 KVCR Midday News: Ontario Residents Elect Councilwoman Daisy Macias for Mayor, California Passes Measures 1 and 37 & More
By Toni Lopez,7 days ago
The Inland Empire's local news doesn't run on autopilot, it runs on people like you. With federal funding stripped away, KVCR is now 100% community funded. Step up and become a member today. Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. Ontario...