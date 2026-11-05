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Christian McCaffrey headlines 9 in-season trades this decade that were big hits, with 9 others that were busts
By Frank Schwab,7 days ago
The Seattle Seahawks would not have won a Super Bowl without some smart in-season trades for veterans on both sides of the ball. The 2025 Seahawks are represented well on the list of best in-season trades since 2020. The trade deadline is Tuesday, and there has already been a lot of action. Expect plenty more deals before next week, with teams hoping to acquire that one player who can push them into a Super Bowl.