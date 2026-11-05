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What will it take for Northwestern to defeat Iowa?
By Andy StaplesRoss DellengerSteven Godfrey,5 days ago
College Football Enquirer co-hosts Andy Staples, Ross Dellenger and Steven Godfrey discuss if Northwestern is in a good position to defeat Iowa this weekend. What are the keys to victory for the Wildcats? Check out the full conversation on the "College Football Enquirer" podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube or wherever you listen.