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A judge blocked construction of Trump's arch at the 11th hour. What's next?
9 days ago
A federal judge has blocked construction on President Trump's 250-foot arch in the Capitol - at least for now. The late-night ruling came just a few hours after a federal panel approved the project between the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery. Now, reshaping D.C. has been a priority for Trump in his second term, especially this week in the aftermath of his party's midterm defeat.