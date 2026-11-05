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State Quarterfinal Preview: Charles Finney faces North Collins in Class D
By Tom Alexander,3 days ago
One team is making its 20th regional appearance. The other has reached the round of eight for the second time in program history. North Collins and C.G. Finney will vie for a regional championship on Friday. Here’s the breakdown:. C.G. FINNEY FALCONS. (14-2-3/Private-Parochial League) vs. NORTH COLLINS EAGLES. (7-7-3/Chautauqua-Cattaraugus...