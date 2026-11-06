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Sweetgreen Sets Nov. 17 Emeryville Debut, Will Give Free Meals to Food Bank
By Eileen Vargas,8 days ago
Sweetgreen is gearing up to open a new location inside Emeryville Public Market on Nov. 17, bringing the salad and grain bowl chain's scratch-made menu to the shopping center at 5959 Shellmound St., Suite 85. The company is inviting the public to try a complimentary meal on Nov. 13 and Nov. 14 before the doors officially open, and for every meal sold on opening day, Sweetgreen says it will donate a meal to the Alameda County Community Food Bank.