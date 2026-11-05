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Keys football squads go unbeaten as playoffs loom
By Tracy McDonald,5 days ago
Pride, playoffs and postseason survival were all on the line last week as Monroe County’s three football teams took the field with vastly different goals. Marathon was looking for redemption, Key West was fighting for a playoff berth and Coral Shores was battling to extend its season. Three teams, three missions and three victories made for a rare Friday night sweep.