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DRW Energy To Acquire Nearly 100% Of Several Retail Suppliers
By Paul Ring,7 days ago
EnergyChoiceMatters.com has confirmed that all references in the application to AP Gas & Electric, LLC are incorrect, and that the cited applicant entity that is ultimately a subsidiary of Catalyst Power Parent LLC is intended to be AP Gas & Electric (NY), LLC. Contrary to any scrivener's error in the application, Catalyst Power does not own the entity AP Gas & Electric, LLC.