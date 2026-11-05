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Texas PUC Staff Asks Whether Rule Allowing REPs To Seek Authority To Change Fixed Rate, Due To New Ancillary Services, Should Be Repealed
By Paul Ring,7 days ago
Staff of the Texas PUC have sought stakeholder comment regarding the existing rule which allows a retail electric provider to, only after a PUC designation, adjust an existing fixed rate due to an ancillary service product under which the REP incurs costs beyond the REP’s control, with Staff also seeking comment on the application of the rule to ERCOT's new Dispatchable Reliability Reserve Service (DRRS)