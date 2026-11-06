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How Seoul’s Break With Kyiv Serves Trump’s Russia Turn
By Sang Won Pyo,9 days ago
On Oct. 9, President Donald Trump announced that Russia would supply nearly five million tons of diesel to American and global markets, and the Treasury licensed the trade shortly afterward. The next day he said it was time for Ukraine to get a new president, and demanded that Kyiv stop striking Russian refineries while making no matching demand of Moscow over Ukraine's power grid. On Oct. 16, two days before its tariffs on buyers of Russian energy were due to take effect, he waived the main provisions of the Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, a law he had signed on Sept. 18.