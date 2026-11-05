undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Fig Orchard Beautification this Saturday
6 days ago
Thanks to the help of volunteers each season, our Fig trees have matured into a beautiful and productive orchard! This year the trees yielded a late summer harvest of figs which were enjoyed by residents of the Harvest Green community and beyond! This Saturday we invite you to a volunteer day at the fig orchard where you will work alongside our farmers as we add more compost and mulch to give these trees a boost before they head into winter dormancy. Join us from 9am - 12pm at the Silo field adjacent to the Harvest Green Barberry Park - all materials and light refreshments will be provided, just bring a pair of helping hands!