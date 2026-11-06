undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Syragakis' Golden Goal Sends Sharks to SSC Championship Match
8 days ago
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The No. 2-seeded Nova Southeastern Women's Soccer team punched its ticket to the Sunshine State Conference Championship match with a thrilling 3-2 double-overtime victory over No. 3-seeded Florida Tech on Thursday evening at Amerant Bank Field at NSU Soccer Stadium. Kristina Syragakis netted the game-winning golden goal in the 102nd minute, while Ewa Sikora made 16 saves to help the Sharks overcome a late Panthers rally.