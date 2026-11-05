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What Happens in Vegas…
By Lance Phillips,6 days ago
For those of us lucky enough to attend NBAA’s Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (BACE) each year, which has been held in Las Vegas for the last several years, we not only see the latest the industry has to offer, but we also enjoy reconnecting with those whom we usually convene via text, email or Zoom. We accomplish things face-to-face that are typically not possible otherwise. BACE is a human connection event.