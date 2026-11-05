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UW-Stout Polytechnic marketing & business education student, alum named WMEA Emerging Educator, Teacher of the Year
7 days ago
Future and current teachers prepare students for success beyond the classroom, honored at annual statewide conference. Menomonie, Wis. – As future marketing and business education teachers, Eden Lea and Laurianna Demler hope to help students recognize their potential, guide them in exploring different interests and develop the skills, confidence and professionalism needed for success in college, careers and their everyday lives.