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God of War Laufey Officially Delayed by Sony Santa Monica
By Trevor Denning,4 days ago
Sony Santa Monica has officially delayed God of War Laufey, moving the PlayStation 5 game from February 16 to May 20, 2027. The studio announced the change on November 4, saying it needs additional time to refine the next installment. The postponement adds roughly three months to the wait for an adventure starring Faye, Kratos’ wife and Atreus’ mother.