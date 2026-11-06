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Intercollegiate Collaboration Rethinks Prosthetic Materials
By The O&P EDGE,9 days ago
Researchers from the Texas Christian University (TCU) fashion merchandising and kinesiology departments are bringing their disciplines together to address the challenge of managing heat and perspiration for lower-limb prosthesis users. They are collaborating with Texas A&M University and a prosthetics liner company to study how materials affect heat and moisture transfer between the body and prostheses.