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Jodi Magness Dug the Same Galilean Synagogue for 11 Years — and Found Elephants
8 days ago
Deep beneath a Galilean hillside, a 1,600-year-old synagogue floor has been slowly yielding its secrets to one of archaeology’s most patient excavators. The brush was moving in small, careful arcs across a limestone surface when the curve appeared — not a scroll border, not a decorative vine, but the unmistakable arc of a trunk. Then another. Elephants. Inside a 1,600-year-old synagogue in the Galilee, where nobody on the excavation team had thought to put elephants on their list of expected discoveries.