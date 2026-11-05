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Melania Trump touts rare agreement she brokered between Russia and Ukraine
8 days ago
Melania Trump has accomplished something that so far has eluded her husband. She has helped broker a localized temporary ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. The first lady hosted Russian and Ukrainian officials at the White House on Thursday to celebrate what the White House sees as a diplomatic breakthrough. But some European analysts worry the well-intentioned efforts will ultimately backfire. Here's NPR White House correspondent Franco Ordoñez.