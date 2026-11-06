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What Keeps the Brain Going During a Long Run?
8 days ago
What happens in the brain when sensory stimulation continues over time—for example, while jogging, reading, or listening to music? Sensory input activates specific groups of neurons, increasing their demand for oxygen and nutrients. In response, nearby blood vessels dilate and increase blood flow, a process known as neurovascular coupling. Although astrocytes—star-shaped non-neuronal cells in the brain—have long been thought to participate in this process, exactly how they contribute has remained unclear.