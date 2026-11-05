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Three Oilers Earn All-G-MAC
6 days ago
Indianapolis, Ind. - On Thursday, November 5, the Great Midwest Athletic Conference (G-MAC) announced its women's soccer all-conference selections for the 2026 season. The University of Findlay had three student-athletes recognized, including two first team selections and one second team selection. Sophomore forward Addison Williams and senior defender Ashlyn Brown earned first team honors, while fifth-year goalkeeper Cat Graves was named to the second team.