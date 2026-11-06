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Findlay Falls to Ashland in G-MAC Semifinal Shootout
8 days ago
Cedarville, Ohio – The University of Findlay women's soccer team suffered a heartbreaking 3-2 loss in a penalty shootout against the Ashland Eagles in the semifinal of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference (G-MAC) Tournament on Thursday, November 5. The match ended in a 0-0 draw after 110 minutes of play. With the loss, the Oilers fall to 13-2-5 overall and 9-1-4 in G-MAC play.