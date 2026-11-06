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Brain Activity May Reveal Alzheimer’s Risk Before Memory Loss Begins
8 days ago
Inside the brains of some cognitively normal adults, firing patterns were able to foretell Alzheimer’s disease years before the onset of memory loss or the accumulation of plaques and tangles, according to new Stanford Medicine-led research. For others, different firing patterns indicated the opposite - brains unusually resilient to cognitive decline and on track for “super ager” status.