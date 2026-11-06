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A Surprising Lab Observation Challenged a Long-Standing Dopamine Theory
By Rhianna-lily Smith,8 days ago
Dr. Erin Calipari discusses evidence that dopamine may signal salience, not just reward. Scientists have spent decades studying dopamine, a neurotransmitter widely associated with reward, motivation, and pleasure. But according to Dr. Erin S. Calipari, a professor at Vanderbilt University, that familiar description captures only part of the story. Through...