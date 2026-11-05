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Former Arkansas Bar Exam Official Hit With 65 Felony Counts in Score-Tampering Case
By Kelly Hausman,8 days ago
Arkansas Supreme Court — Court Issuing Misconduct Statement. The former executive director of the Arkansas court system's Office of Professional Programs is facing 65 felony counts of tampering with a public record, accused of altering bar exam results and destroying the records used to back them up. Nancie Givens oversaw the office responsible for the exam that every prospective Arkansas lawyer must pass before practicing law. Prosecutors say the alleged scheme touched exam scores going back five years.