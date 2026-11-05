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October visitation increased 11.9% over 2025, while Halloween drew a record 195,827 visitors during Salem’s 400th anniversary year.
By msonewsp,5 days ago
SALEM — Destination Salem announced today that the city of Salem, Massachusetts, welcomed a record-breaking 1,592,896 visitors during October 2026, an 11.9% increase over the previous year, according to data from Placer.ai. The milestone represents nearly 170,000 additional visitors compared with October 2025 and marks another extraordinary year for Salem’s internationally renowned Haunted Happenings celebration.