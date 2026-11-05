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Everything You Need to Know About the Visit Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival
By Melissa Puppo,7 days ago
Greater Fort Lauderdale’s biggest foodie event of the year returns Jan. 18-24, bringing some serious culinary star power to the beach. The eighth annual Visit Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival (VLFWF) welcomes headlining celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson, along with Nancy Fuller, Eddie Jackson, Hannah Flora and more for a week of dinner collaborations, hands-on classes and waterfront festivities that also spotlight local talent.
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