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Solana Launches Powerful Ultimate Leap for 24/7 Stocks
By Ananthyka J,7 days ago
Solana Labs has launched Leap, a mobile trading app that brings tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, currencies, and crypto into one platform. Announced on November 5 2026 Leap is in early access on iOS through TestFlight, with Android planned soon. It is pitched not as a memecoin terminal, but as a venue for longer-horizon traders who want market context alongside execution.