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This Colorado Candy Factory Shapes Candy Canes And Ribbon Candy By Hand And Offers Tours Through The Holidays
7 days ago
Candy makers at this Colorado factory still stretch, twist, and cut sugar by hand. Some of their machines date back to the late 1800s. Vintage coworkers, anyone?. The crew cranks out more than 5,000 pounds of candy a day. That’s a sugar rush measured in tons. Millions of candy canes leave each year, in flavors peppermint never saw coming.
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