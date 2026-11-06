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Thornton Jr. Makes It Seven-Straight Late Model Wins in World Finals Opener
By Spence Smithback,8 days ago
There’s no stopping Ricky Thornton Jr. right now. Since elevating Justin Tharp to crew chief of the Koehler Motorsports No. 20RT after parting ways with Anthony Burroughs, “RTJ” has caught lightning in a bottle. After an up-and-down spring and summer, “RTJ” won his second race with his new-look team at Eldora Speedway on Oct. 9, and nearly a month later, he still can’t stop winning.